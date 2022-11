Not Available

Every year more than 70,000 Australian school leavers head to the beaches of Australia's Gold Coast to celebrate their release from the secondary school system. With a wild mixture of sun, surf and sex, this quintessential Australian tradition is known affectionately as 'Schoolies Week'. So strap on the beer goggles and follow several groups of friends as they travel to the Gold Coast by train, clapped out Holden, Limo and on foot in search of the best time of their lives.