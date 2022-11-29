Blurring Man

Not Available

El Salvadorian day laborer Elmer survives a harrowing journey across the Sonoran desert into the United States to seek a safer life, and soon finds himself on an entirely different desert trek: that of the affluent millennial on their journey to self-actualization at legendary experience festival Burning Man. On their joint adventure, filmmaker Matthew Boman aka dadass and Elmer unintentionally peel back the enforced "good vibes only" rhetoric about Burning Man and tread into violent backlash from the event's organizers. Both men share in struggles and questions over freedom, happiness and the legality of living and working in modern-day America.