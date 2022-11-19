BluScenes: Coral Reef Aquarium

Not Available

The cinematographers at BluScenes combined the renowned coral reef tanks of Advanced Aquarist and Senior Editor of Reefs Magazine, Randy Donowitz, with the crystal-clear image quality of the RED One™ 4k camera to create the ultimate Coral Reef Aquarium Blu-ray Disc. Featuring three unique and colorful aquarium tanks, teeming with amazing fish dancing before a canvas of living coral. You can seamlessly loop each chapter and enjoy the specially- commissioned ambient soundtrack with numerous surround and stereo audio options or experience the soothing hum of each aquarium tank.