Turn your TV into a work of art with BluScenes Gallery Moderna, the first installment in a series of 1080p artwork commissioned to bring colorful and contemporary art to your home theater system. Enjoy the cutting-edge fractal art animations by artist Christopher Ursitti, or relax to the sights and sounds of his work entitled Paintings in Motion. Watch colors and textures evolve with the ambient soundtrack accompanying Brush Strokes and enjoy the bonus chapter featuring Neoplasticist lines and primary colors. Listen to the musical accompaniment in 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround or 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, or lower the volume and supply your own music. This disc is sure to be the talk of your next dinner party or gathering.