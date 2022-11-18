Bluscenes - Journey Through Space (2009)

Not Available

BluScenes Journey Through Space gives you an astronaut's eye view of the wonders of the universe, featuring imagery and specially-created animations based upon images from NASA and the European Space Agency and presented here on 1080p HD Blu-ray disc. Your journey begins in Earth orbit and takes you past our moon and neighboring planets, before venturing into deep space for a stunning interstellar tour, with a digitally-recorded soundtrack presented in 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround, or 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio. Optional subtitles provide information about each scene.