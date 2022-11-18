Not Available

Bluscenes - Journey Through Space (2009)

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

BluScenes Journey Through Space gives you an astronaut's eye view of the wonders of the universe, featuring imagery and specially-created animations based upon images from NASA and the European Space Agency and presented here on 1080p HD Blu-ray disc. Your journey begins in Earth orbit and takes you past our moon and neighboring planets, before venturing into deep space for a stunning interstellar tour, with a digitally-recorded soundtrack presented in 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround, or 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio. Optional subtitles provide information about each scene.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images