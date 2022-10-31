Not Available

BluScenes Majestic Waterfalls harnesses the grace and power of some of the world's most beautiful waterfalls and cascades with natural waterfall sounds and the option of listening to soothing music in Dolby 5.1 or DTS-HD 7.1 Master Audio.From well-known destinations, such as Niagara and Iguazu Falls to more intimate babbling brooks and cascades, Majestic Waterfalls provides a wonderful way to set a set a mood, while the white noise of the rushing water blocks out unwelcome distractions.Choose the “Waterfalls Only” or “Cascades Only” mode, or mix it up with the “Waterfalls and Cascades Montage.”