Not Available

BluScenes The Classic Fireplace was shot with a RED One™ 4K camera and is the first and only Fireplace Blu-ray Disc to offer a true 1080p HD experience with 3 different sizes to fit your aesthetic needs, so that you can choose the shot that is most appropriate for the size of your screen. Select from 3 soothing ambient tracks in your choice of stereo, 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround, or 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio. In addition to continuous playback, BluScenes Fireplace also includes a full fire and a special bonus Yule Log with beautiful ambient Christmas music digitally recorded in 5.1 and 7.1 Surround.