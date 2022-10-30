Not Available

The Fractal Plane by Christopher Ursitti is a work of modern art for your HDTV. Even in our digital age, our computers are incapable of rendering these complex animations in real-time. This program was almost a year in the making, resulting in an experience that is simultaneously technological, nostalgic, beautiful and sublime. It's colorful and evolving art with the power to transform a room completely. BluScenes: The Fractal Plane includes two Ursitti compositions, “The Fractal Plane” and the “Mathematical Daydreams,” both with original 7.1 scores composed and performed by Chris Martyn and Geoff Harvey.