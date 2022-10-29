Not Available

Filmed by cinematographer and underwater enthusiast, Randy Travis, BluScenes Underwater Cozumel will take you to Cozumel’s renowned underwater habitats, such as Palancar Gardens, Santa Rosa Wall, Paradise Reef, and Paso del Cedral through the eyes of an experienced scuba diver. Explore an underwater world in 1080p high definition video, and float effortlessly through crystal clear waters and over colorful reef formations as you explore Cozumel's exotic marine life.In addition to the main program, this disc includes two aquarium-style “lockdown” scenes allowing you to turn your television into a window to the sea. You can seamlessly loop each chapter and enjoy the specially-commissioned ambient soundtrack with numerous surround and stereo audio options, or choose the “play all” option with a total runtime of 72 minutes.