BluScenes Waves of Tranquility was designed to bring the the soothing sounds of the beach to your home or office.Perfect for relaxation, there are no people or distractions to interrupt the beautiful scenery.Waves of Tranquility features six seamlessly looping scenes in addition to a montage scene that allows you to experience the different colors of the sky, from midday through the “golden hour,” all while listening to natural wave sounds recorded in lossless audio with or without the soundtrack in Dolby 5.1 or DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 surround sound.