Blutengel - Moments of Our LIVEs

A Blutengel-concert is always an extraordinary and highly special affair  with its dark atmosphere, the theatrical performance and the energy and spirit that the catchy Gothic-tunes evoke in an audience, resulting in them collectively going crazy over the music. A Blutengel-concert is like an audiovisual experience in cinemascope. It was, thus, rather obvious that a documentation of Blutengels Labyrinth-tour would have to be on DVD. Moments of Our LIVEs not only makes you relive a show from that tour it also documents the tour feeling in conveying the atmosphere of the places where the songs were recorded.