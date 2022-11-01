BMF: Black Mafia Family

Not Available

They started on the streets of Detroit and spread out across the country landing in Atlanta. The Federal Government alleged that they control a narcotics distribution network that netted them 300 million dollars. Authorities claim Demetrious Flournoy, AKA Big Meech, and his brother, Terry Flournoy, AKA 'South Side T', operated over a fifteen year period. The Black Mafia Family influenced the music industry artists and even created the ever popular "Make It Rain" move emulated by everyone from Lil' Wayne to R. Kelly. Witness the true story of an abbreviated organization not controlled by government but governed by the rules of the game