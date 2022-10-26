1984

BMX Bandits

  • Adventure
  • Crime
  • Drama

Release Date

February 21st, 1984

Studio

Nilsen Premiere

Teens P.J. and Goose get their thrills on BMX bikes, performing hair-raising tricks all across Sydney, Australia. Along with their new friend Judy, they discover a box of walkie-talkies -- and find out that a gang of criminals intends to use them to monitor police signals during a bank robbery. When the young trio snatches the devices, it propels them on a hair-raising adventure in which their pedaling skills might just save their necks.

Cast

Nicole KidmanJudy
James LugtonGoose
Angelo D'AngeloPJ
David ArgueWhitey
John LeyMoustache
Bryan MarshallThe Boss

