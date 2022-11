Not Available

At 91, TV news anchor Cid Moreira opens the doors of his house and to his unconscious, revealing surprising facets of the man who entered the homes of millions of Brazilians every night for 30 years. Brazil’s most famous voice narrates his own history, deconstructing his mythical image and guiding the spectator through a maze of memories. Archival remembrances and images trace a panorama of his life, which is tied to the history of Brazilian TV.