Boa vs. Python

After an overly ambitious businessman transports an 80-foot python to the United States, the beast escapes and starts to leave behind a trail of human victims. An FBI agent and a snake specialist come up with a plot to combat the creature by pitting it against a bioengineered, 70-foot boa constrictor. It's two great snakes that snake great together!
|Jaime Bergman
|Monica
|Kirk B.R. Woller
|Agent Sharpe
|Adamo Palladino
|Broddick
|Angel Boris Reed
|Eve
|Marianne Stanicheva
|Agent Koznetova
|Griff Furst
|James
