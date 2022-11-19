Not Available

Boarders

    Young Jonard is a discreet gay who works as a caretaker for his cousin's (Muhjang) boarding house for students and young male professionals. Muhjang always maltreats Jonard who is always there for him when he needs him and is always there too for the boarders, who are just too happy to have him serve them and satisfy their special needs. One day, Muhjang finds out that the best way to be truly happy and loved by his boarders, specially by his long time crush Rusty, is to show them how he can respect his lowly cousin Jonard.

