Boarding House 2 (Uncut)

An avid boarding life for a high school student who studied girls instead of books at night! Junhyuk, who is a senior at the 9th grade civil service exam, enters the boarding house with his father's strong measures that he must stick together this time. But what was waiting for Junhyuk in a luxurious detached house called a boarding house Two young women with free spirits, not thick books! Joon-hyuk lived with A-jeong, a boarding house mistress full of sensuality, and a sexy nurse Dal-rae, from face to body. He begins to spend a hot night of nosebleeds studying women, not books.