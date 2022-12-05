Boarding School Secrets 1

Not Available

Today's boarding school, old-fashioned methods. The Principal makes discipline prevail in a perverse and vicious manner in this school where the students are eachmore naughty than the last. After the success of our mini-series “Slutty Highschool Boys”, we invite you to discover the first part of this “spin off” in which you will find the delicious Paul Delay and his mate Enzo Lemercier as well as Professor Doryann Marguet promoted Principal and several new boys who reveal the privacy of their boarding rooms.