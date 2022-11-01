Not Available

Hyeong-gu (Ha Jung-Woo), a young Korean, visits Japan by boat three or four times a month to help with middle-aged Bo-gyung’s smuggling business. It is always Tooru (Satoshi Tsumabuki), a young Japanese man, who welcomes him there. Hyung-gu and Touru sacrifice themselves for the sake of their families, money, and friendship. One day, Bo-gyung orders them to kidnap a woman named Ji-su (Cha Su-Yeon) and take her to Japan, and this changes their future in an unexpected way.