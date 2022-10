Not Available

In this second film revolving around the character Bølle Bob, the town mayor and Miss Friis, the stuck-up headmistress, plan to raze Lilleby School to the ground. And it¿s up to Bølle Bob, the class clown, to take charge. Aided by the aging rock musician Valde, Bølle Bob and all his friends put on a musical to recruit new students, so their endangered school can survive. But the mayor and Miss Friis soon reach into their bag of dirty tricks.