Compilation including Bob Dylan live at the Isle Of Wight in 1969 as well as some other appearances that year beginning with Dylan’s spot on The Johnny Cash Show on May 1st, 1969. The DVD continues with a handful of newsreels from the Isle Of Wight Festival, featuring still more footage of Dylan that day. The DVD rounds off with some footage of The Band live at the Syria Mosque in Pittsburgh in November 1970, shot in color for Dutch television.