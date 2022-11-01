Bob Dylan: Keep Your Eyes on the Prize

Not Available

This film traces the early career of Bob Dylan in a manner no other has ever attempted telling his tale from his birth in Duluth, Minnesota; through school and college; across his years as New York’s bright young starl, through to his electric phase, culminating with the controversial 1966 world tour. Featuring interviews with a host of friends, colleagues and associates from that era, and numerous others, rare and often previously unseen footage, daring and outspoken contributions from the very finest Dylan writers [such as Derek Barker, CP Lee and Clinton Heylin] and a host of other features, this film is among the finest Bob Dylan documentaries yet to emerge.