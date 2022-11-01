Bob Dylan Never Ending Tour Diaries: Drummer Winston Watson's Incredible Journey

Not Available

Drummer Winston Watson performed 400 shows with Bob Dylan over five years, traveling the world 10 times over. Watson energized Dylan fans and Bob Dylan himself with his joyful and dynamic drumming style, as he helped launch Dylan's "Never Ending Tour" in 1992 that continues to this day. Winston Watson chronicled his incredible 5-year journey with Bob Dylan in daily personal diaries and in home video footage with his Video 8 camera. Now Watson shares it all in a never-before-told insider account, revealing behind-the-scenes details of the thrilling and challenging journey as drummer for the legendary Bob Dylan. A skilled storyteller, Watson paints an intimate portrait of Bob Dylan's band, life on tour, Dylan's music, and the mercurial, brilliant Bob Dylan himself.