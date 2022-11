Not Available

Essential excellent quality pro-shot compilation with five live recordings. 1) Hard Rain US TV Broadcast version, Fort Collins, May 23, 1976 2) Rejected TV Special, Belleview Biltmore Hotel, Clearwater, April 22, 1976 3) Renaldo And Clara unreleased concert footage, November/December 1975 4) Hard Rain Japanese TV version, Fort Collins, May 23, 1976 5) World Of John Hammond, WTTW-TV, Chicago, September 10, 1975