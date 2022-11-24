Bob Esponja Heróis da Fenda do Bikini

Not Available

Evildoers, and everyone else, beware! Mermaidman and Barnacleboy have opened their locker of memories for SpongeBob and Patrick (MISTAKE!), the Dirty Bubble, Man Ray, The Atomic Flounder and The Sinister Slug have gathered in Bikini Bottom, Mrs. Puff's working the summer at the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob's attempting to go a full day without crying, Gary's new play pal Puffy Fluffy is a real terror, Squidward cleans up Bikini Bottom with "help" from SpongeBob, SpongeBob and Patrick try to share a toy, SpongeBob nearly ruins Mr. Krabs' tightwad reputation at the Cheapest Crab Convention, and oceans more!