Not Available

Bob Esponja Heróis da Fenda do Bikini

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Evildoers, and everyone else, beware! Mermaidman and Barnacleboy have opened their locker of memories for SpongeBob and Patrick (MISTAKE!), the Dirty Bubble, Man Ray, The Atomic Flounder and The Sinister Slug have gathered in Bikini Bottom, Mrs. Puff's working the summer at the Krusty Krab, SpongeBob's attempting to go a full day without crying, Gary's new play pal Puffy Fluffy is a real terror, Squidward cleans up Bikini Bottom with "help" from SpongeBob, SpongeBob and Patrick try to share a toy, SpongeBob nearly ruins Mr. Krabs' tightwad reputation at the Cheapest Crab Convention, and oceans more!

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images