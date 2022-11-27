Bob Hope: Entertaining the Troops

Not Available

Dazzling appearances by Ursula Andress, Teresa Graves, Gloring Loring, Bobbi Martin, Romy Schneider, Miss United Kingdom, Miss Worlds, The Golddiggers, and more! Astronaut Neil Armstrong answers questions about being the first man on the moon, and Bob and Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench trade zingers. Musical and dance performances from Suzanne Charny, Lola Falana, Connie Moore, Connie Stevens, and others. Legendary top dancers The Nicholas Brothers and jugglers The Pierro Brothers. Bob delivers messages from home to service members