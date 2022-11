Not Available

For 11 Presidents, Bob Hope was a golfing buddy, national jester and constant guest at the White House. This special includes personal recollections about Bob from the Clintons, the Bushs, the Fords, and David and Julie Nixon Eisenhower. Guests Tony Danza, Don Johnson, Naomi Judd, Ann-Margret and Tom Selleck also appear on what was to become Bob Hope's final television special.