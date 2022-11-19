Bob Marley - Live in Concert

Not Available

Filmed one year before his untimely and tragic death, this concert film is a beautiful document of the most influential reggae star of all time in a stirring live performance. On stage in Germany in 1980, Marley performs 15 of his classic songs, including "I Shot the Sheriff," "Redemption Song," "Get Up, Stand Up," and "No Woman, No Cry." This extended director's cut truly captures the revolutionary spirit and artistic brilliance of one of the 20th century's most influential musicians.