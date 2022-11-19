Bob Marley - Redemption

Not Available

Possibly the most iconic figure in modern music, Bob Marley will always be the man that bought reggae to the mainstream. Exodus was released 40 years ago this year, and was Time Magazines Greatest Album of the Century, and the Island compilation Legend remains the best selling reggae record to this day.This classic DVD and book set investigates the man behind the myth. Set around a swathe of classic performance footage, we speak to those closest to the man, including his eldest son Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley, Judy Mowatt and Marcia Griffiths (The I-Threes, Marleys backing band from 1974), his charismatic manager Don Taylor, Bruno Tilley, the creative director of Island Records, and more.