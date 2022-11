Not Available

A small package provides a big musical experience in this video from one of reggae's most influential figures. The first Jamaican artist to achieve international stardom, Bob Marley introduced the world to the music of his country. Featuring three versions of Marley's hit "Sun Is Shining," also included are two music videos -- "The Ibiza Allstars/Island Mix" and "The Messy Boys Remix" -- and the audio track "Island Mix - Extended Version."