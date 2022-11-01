Bob Marley (The Best Of)

Not Available

Bob Marley was a hero figure, in the classic mythological sense. His departure from this planet came at a point when his vision of One World, One Love -- inspired by his belief in Rastafari -- was beginning to be heard and felt. The last Bob Marley and the Wailers tour in 1980 attracted the largest audiences at that time for any musical act in Europe. 01 – Trenchtown Rock 02 – Them Belly Full 03 – I Shot The Sheriff 04 – Rebel Music 05 – Lively Up Yourself 06 – Crazy Bald Heads 07 – Medley 08 – The Heathen 09 – No Woman, No Cry 10 – Jamming 11 – Get Up, Stand Up 12 – Exodus 13 – Reggae Adventure 14 – Now Woman, No Cry (live) 15 – Stir It Up 16 – Redder Than Red 17 – Rebel´s Hope 18 – Go Tell It On The Mountain 19 – How Many Times 20 – Mr. Brown 21 – Don´t Rock My Boat 22 – Kaya 23 – There She Goes 24 – Reaction 25 – Hammer 26 – Corner Stone 27 – Concrete Jungle 28 – Love Life 29 – Sun Is Shining