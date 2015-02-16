Bob Marley & The Wailers: Easy Skanking in Boston '78

2015

Easy Skanking In Boston 78' consists of intimate footage captured by a fan that Marley allowed to sit right at the front of the stage during one of his sets. The result is impeccable, rare footage of Bob Marley performing . In addition, to the raw footage, animation by Craig Bernard and Sara Mora Ivicevich has been included for smooth transitions and a modern touch, since (during that time) the cinematographer was shooting with film and needed to change rolls during the performance.