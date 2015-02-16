2015

Bob Marley & The Wailers: Easy Skanking in Boston '78

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 16th, 2015

Studio

Island Records

Easy Skanking In Boston 78' consists of intimate footage captured by a fan that Marley allowed to sit right at the front of the stage during one of his sets. The result is impeccable, rare footage of Bob Marley performing . In addition, to the raw footage, animation by Craig Bernard and Sara Mora Ivicevich has been included for smooth transitions and a modern touch, since (during that time) the cinematographer was shooting with film and needed to change rolls during the performance.

Cast

Will.i.am
Ryan Reynolds
Tori MatsuzakaShinichi Kousaka
Claudia Gerini
Fumika ShimizuToka Kirishima
Masayuki YuiNarrator

View Full Cast >

Images