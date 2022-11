Not Available

Unparalleled as a live act, Bob Marley and the Wailers perform their world-famous reggae hits in this 1977 concert from London's Rainbow Theatre. The show was filmed during the band's tour to promote their "Exodus" album. Thirteen tracks include favorites such as "No Woman, No Cry," "I Shot the Sheriff," "Lively Up Yourself" and "Get Up, Stand Up." Also featured are interviews with Marley's wife, Rita, and his mother, Cedella Booker.