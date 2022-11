Not Available

A large Carp or Tench on a ten meter Pole is one of the most exciting experiences for the coarse fisherman. But how many are successfully landed? Join four times World Coarse Fishing Champion Bob Nudd as he bags fish up to six pounds at the superb Meadowlands Fisheries in the West Midlands. A truly successful session in excellent conditions, giving all pleasure and would be match anglers a superb guide in this latest of the highly acclaimed series of Bob Nudd videos.