In this film, Bob returns to Barford Lakes in Norfolk to take the topic of Pole Fishing further and candidly shows the viewer the tips and latest techniques that keep him at the top of the tree. You too can achieve a greater catch rate by following Bob's easy to understand and well explained and demonstrated methods. Considered by many to be the greatest angler ever, a fine bag of big fish by the end of the day shows Bob Nudd to be the master of successful pole angling.