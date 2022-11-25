Bob Stromberg: I'm a Pretty Big Deal

Not Available

Bob Stromberg is a funny man. For over forty years he’s traveled the world performing his very unique and perfect blend of standup, story, and shtick. He’s the co-author and an original star of the megabit theatrical comedy, “Triple Espresso (a highly caffeinated comedy)”, which has been seen by over two million people from San Diego to the West End of London. The Chicago Sun-Times called Bob, “... a mesmerizing physical comedian,”. The London time called him, “... a genuinely funny man.” And so he is.