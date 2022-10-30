Bob the Builder: Big Dino Dig

Not Available

Bob s building Fixham Harbour s new dinosaur-themed fun park with a giant roller coaster and fantastic rides. Everything is going to plan until the team begin unearth dinosaur bones on site! The machines can t contain their excitement and are eager to dig in and get mucky, but where are they going to put all the bones and who will be able to move them and will dinosaur hunter Scratch be lucky enough to find his own discovery? Fortunately Bob s got a plan and Rubble the new dumper truck can help!