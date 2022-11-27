Bob the Builder: Bob Saves the Day!

Not Available

Super construction worker Bob the Builder is here to save the day! And his helpful crew of machines wants to help! When Spud accidentally knocks off his nose, can Muck and Dizzy sniff out a replacement nose? Who knows? Maybe a mole in a hole. Then, it's Bob to the rescue when Roley the steamroller becomes a runaway sleep roller. Can Bob rescue Roley before he flattens the town? Can Bob save afamily of porcupines from being flattened? Can Bob fix everything? It's no prob for Bob, the can-do construction worker who always saves the day!