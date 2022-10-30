Bob The Builder: Building Buddies

Not Available

Theres no job too big for Bob the Builder and his Can-Do Crewand no animal too small to cause problems for the team! Spud the scarecrow stirs up trouble when his homemade skateboard almost wrecks Bobs work; Farmer Pickles baby chicks find comfort from an unlikely feathered friend, and Pilchard the cat becomes the hero of the day at the local dog show. The machine team have to work their magic to avoid big bunny trouble while searching for Mr. Ellis magic rabbit. Even through silly mix-ups, close calls and tight deadlines, Bobs team proves that the fun is in getting it donetogether!