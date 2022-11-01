Bob the Builder: Built to be Wild

Not Available

Yeehaa! Its hoedowns and showdowns for Bob the Builder and his machine team as they hit the trail to the Wild West adventure - Built To Be Wild! The team travel to the one-horse town of Cactus Creek for an amazing cowboy holiday with their host Rio Rogers and her Pick-Up Truck Jackaroo. Everyone is excited, especially Muck who is in awe of Rio’s amazing stories about the legends of Cactus Creek! Desperate to have an adventure of his own, Muck becomes determined to prove that he was Built To Be Wild! Unfortunately, everyone else seems to be having more adventures than him. And when Muck accidentally knocks down the whole town of Cactus Creek and Bob and the Team spring into action, adventure seems a long way away! However, when Spud discovers a disused Mine Shaft, Muck leaps the rescue without thinking and is soon on the biggest adventure of his life!