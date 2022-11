Not Available

Get a big scoop of fun with your pal, Bob the Builder! Join Bob, Muck, Scoop, Digger, and Roley in 5 exciting action-packed episodes as they have fun getting the job done! Watch and learn as Bob and his Can-Do Crew build a house, open a new café, fix an old gate, and help a family of ducks. Teamwork and fun go hand in hand in these building adventures.