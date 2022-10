Not Available

In their new home of Fixham Harbour, Bob and the team set to work tackling exciting new building jobs, and making new friends. But when Spud and Scrambler learn of an amazing treasure, the pirate Brickbeard's Golden Hammer, hidden somewhere in Fixham they decide that building can wait, and they must find the hammer to give to Bob. Help them follow the clues and find the Golden Hammer in this all-new special !