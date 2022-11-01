Bob the Builder On Site: Houses & Playgrounds

Not Available

Bob Mixes Real-Life Construction Action With Animated Fun To Show You How To Build The Perfect House And Playground!Get ready to rev-up and get dirty as Bob's world meets the real world! With footage from real-life construction sites you'll see giant diggers, trucks and mixers work together to build your dream house. From demolition to finishing touches, you'll learn everything you need to know to get the job done and have some fun! Top it off with building your fantasy playground while you are On Site with Bob!