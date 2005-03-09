2005

Bob the Butler

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 9th, 2005

Studio

Bob Productions

Bob, an incompetent man, is searching for an available job by alphabetical order. He had just failed all of the A's, and discovers an ad in the Yellow Pages for a butler school. He is the only one in the butler school course to pass, because all of the other people quit due to the embarrassment and pressure of the teacher. Meanwhile, Tess (Genevieve Buechner) and Bates (Benjamin B. Smith) Jamieson

Cast

Brooke ShieldsAnne Jamieson
Genevieve BuechnerTess Jamieson
Benjamin B. SmithBates Jamieson
Rob LaBelleJacques
Valerie TianSophie
Simon CallowMr. Butler

