Bob the Butler

2005

Bob, an incompetent man, is searching for an available job by alphabetical order. He had just failed all of the A's, and discovers an ad in the Yellow Pages for a butler school. He is the only one in the butler school course to pass, because all of the other people quit due to the embarrassment and pressure of the teacher. Meanwhile, Tess (Genevieve Buechner) and Bates (Benjamin B. Smith) Jamieson