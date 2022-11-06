Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys

Not Available

A narrator provides a bridge between each tune; Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys play four songs. "My Rose of the Plains," on a Western set with people, a street, and a garden; "Adobe Hacienda," at a rodeo with yodeling, vocal harmony, and rope tricks; "Mama Don't Allow No Fiddle Playing Around Here," at a gazebo, with guitar picking and fancy dancing; and, "San Antonio Rose," their two-million-selling hit, Bob and the boys dressed up on a bandstand. Bob adds some falsetto accents. They take us out with some square dance music.