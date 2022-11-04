Not Available

Bobbili Raja

Bobbili Raja (Telugu: బొబ్బిలి రాజా) is a 1990 Tollywood romantic comedy film directed by B. Gopal and produced by Suresh Productions. It stars Venkatesh in the lead role and Divya Bharati in her film debut alongside Vanisree, and Kaikala Satyanarayana in other roles. Music was scored by Ilayaraja. The movie is about Raja, who has always lived in the jungle with his mother and grandpa and Rani, daughter of the minister who has had all the comforts of life. How they come together and fall for each other is what the movie is all about.

