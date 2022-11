Not Available

The dialog was presented into two different kinds of formats: in a comic-strip "balloons" and in "title cards." I liked the former more, because it's almost like looking at a comic strip literally come to life. The story is a bunch of antics that go on in a diner/restaurant (they used to call a "beanery") and in the kitchen as Bobby and his dog help out. Some of the gags are excellent. The dog is a riot.