Bobby Bumps invited his black neighbor to join his "lodge." But first he has to be initiated. The neighbor cleverly avoids getting rammed in the behind by Bobby's goat, but as he's running away, finds himself in a precarious position with a wild bear. Bobby saved his friend, but quickly he finds himself in an even worse situation with the bear and needs the friend to return the favor. They both agree to be initiated together, and the final joke is on Bobby's poor goat.