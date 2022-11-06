Bobby Gets Spotted

Not Available

A Bray Studios production. A postman throws a letter at a letter box on the porch of a house. It misses and lands on the step. A black maid comes out on to the porch and finds the letter. Speech bubble with the words, "I'll fix him" appears. Bobby walks by the side of the house. He is playing at sergeant major with a dog, cat and mouse marching behind him holding sticks as rifles. He gives them orders. The dog accidentally hits the cat on the head with his stick. The cat hits the dog. More funny business ensues. The maid comes out and nails a notice on the wall saying: "Mail Box Here". Bobby goes and has a look and scratches his head, then laughs as he has a bright idea. He changes the sign to read: "Small Pox Here".