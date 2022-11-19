Bobby McFerrin: Spontaneous Inventions

Not Available

Filmed live at the Aquarius Theatre in Hollywood in February 1986, Spontaneous Inventions was Bobby McFerrin's first live concert video, and was the basis for his debut album with Blue Note Records. Spontaneity has always been the key to a Bobby McFerrin performance, and this particular appearance is an early testament to his astonishing creativity and vocal technique. With a special and surprise guest appearance by sax legend Wayne Shorter as an added inspiration, this program shows Bobbyï¿½s unlimited creative resourcefulness and illustrates how and why he received two Grammy Awards in 1986.